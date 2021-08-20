Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 202,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,966 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $446,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $2,913,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock worth $28,806,824. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $467.22 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $472.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

