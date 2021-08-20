Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

LYB opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

