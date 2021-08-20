Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 3,274 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

VTV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. 23,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

