Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 3,599 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after acquiring an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.