Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.37. 5,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,523. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

