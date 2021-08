AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,037.0 days.

AEOJF stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.