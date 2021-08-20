AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,037.0 days.
AEOJF stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97.
About AEON Financial Service
