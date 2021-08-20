Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

