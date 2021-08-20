Agilent Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on A. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of A stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $169.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

