Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Amundi bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

A stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $169.08. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

