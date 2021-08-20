Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Cowen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $169.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

