Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.