Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at KeyCorp

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

