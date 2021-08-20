Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 0.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.70. 2,962,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,622,695 shares of company stock valued at $526,362,343. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.