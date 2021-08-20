Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,234,400 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,044,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,344.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AKOWF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11. Aker Offshore Wind AS has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

