Alamos Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,543% compared to the average volume of 468 call options.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,470. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $10,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,084 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

