Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.25 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Alchemix has a market cap of $105.54 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $372.04 or 0.00791029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00870044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109919 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.