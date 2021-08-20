Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
