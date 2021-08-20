Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

