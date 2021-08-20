Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,786,000.

Get Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF alerts:

FRTY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 13,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,297. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.