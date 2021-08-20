Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $160.55 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $159.51 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

