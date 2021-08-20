Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells $364,310.66 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.71. The stock had a trading volume of 138,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $112.71 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,375,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

