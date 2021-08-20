Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.06.

ADS stock opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after buying an additional 139,633 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 189.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 117,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

