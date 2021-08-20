Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 38,504 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,102 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

