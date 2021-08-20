Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.30 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after purchasing an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 752,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $28,525,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

