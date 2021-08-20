Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Cable One worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 36.7% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 14.7% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cable One by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO opened at $2,019.90 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,917.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,757 shares of company stock worth $9,495,130. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

