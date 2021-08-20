Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. 1,180,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,253. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

