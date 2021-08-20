Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 436,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

ALLT opened at $15.52 on Friday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.