AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 162.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

AlloVir stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

