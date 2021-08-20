AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 162.57% from the stock’s previous close.
ALVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
AlloVir stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
