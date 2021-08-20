Allworth Financial LP Acquires 231 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Public Storage by 24.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $197.06 and a 52 week high of $323.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

