Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,661,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 19.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,038,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,646. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

