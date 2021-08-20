Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $60.68. 2,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

