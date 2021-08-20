Allworth Financial LP Sells 289 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $354.49. 76,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,026. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

