Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 574,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,717,032. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

