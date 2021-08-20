Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Up to $200.25

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.25, but opened at $206.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $198.81, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

