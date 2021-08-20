Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Reaches One Day Volume of $39,061.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $19.03 million and $39,061.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00141265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,723.42 or 0.99918300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.00921224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.24 or 0.06720709 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

