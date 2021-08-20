Alpha Quark Token Hits Market Cap of $73.96 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $73.96 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00008824 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.00831305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00049269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

