Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $33.22 on Friday, hitting $2,746.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,575.93. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

