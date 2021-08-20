Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $112.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.80. 1,226,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,583. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alteryx by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.