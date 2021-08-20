Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

ALS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$15.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.00. The company has a market cap of C$652.87 million and a PE ratio of -3,146.00. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.63 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.