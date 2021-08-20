ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Sells $1,023,376.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00.

ALXO stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 128,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.