Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,890.0 days.

Shares of Amada stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Amada has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

