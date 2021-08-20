Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,890.0 days.
Shares of Amada stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Amada has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.
About Amada
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.