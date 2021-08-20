Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 1,356 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,477.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

