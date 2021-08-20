Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $3,131,982.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,477.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
