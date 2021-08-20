Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 44,724 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,673,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,879,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,727,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

