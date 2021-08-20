AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 105,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

