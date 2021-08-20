American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.