American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 102,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 4.0% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,049,800. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $339.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

