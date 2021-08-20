American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AHOTF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of AHOTF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

