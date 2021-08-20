American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American States Water by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $199,960.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,325 shares of company stock worth $833,513 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

American States Water Company Profile

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.