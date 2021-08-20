Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

FPE opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.72.

