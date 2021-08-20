Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.98.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,239,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,313 shares of company stock worth $2,797,464. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.